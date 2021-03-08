BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Achieves $46.40 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $568.91 or 0.01119737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $46.40 million and $6.62 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00460064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00082103 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00453541 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,568 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

