BOScoin Market Capitalization Achieves $884,812.52 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $884,812.52 and $102.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.