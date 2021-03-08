Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.35 and last traded at $107.80. Approximately 1,224,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,218,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

