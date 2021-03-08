Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.35 and last traded at $107.80. Approximately 1,224,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,218,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.
BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.
The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.