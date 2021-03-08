Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,201.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $134,201.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

