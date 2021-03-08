Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $129,526.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

