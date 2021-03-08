Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.02 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $23.52 or 0.00043943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token has a market cap of $49.02 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

