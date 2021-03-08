Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.37 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $37.93 million and $31.37 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,674.03 or 0.05185793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

