Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 4,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

