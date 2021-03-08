Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.56 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BOX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in BOX by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

