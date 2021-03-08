Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $639.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

