Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.35 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $639.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.