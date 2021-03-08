Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$237.91.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$226.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$224.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

