BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.14% of BP Midstream Partners worth $34,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

