Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 85,833 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

