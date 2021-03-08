Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sysco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

