Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 25,154 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

