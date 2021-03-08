Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 37,478 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Primoris Services worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Primoris Services by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

