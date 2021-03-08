Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 555,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

