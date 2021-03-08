Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

