Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Universal worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Universal by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Universal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

