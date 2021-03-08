Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of M/I Homes worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.