Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.