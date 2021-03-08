Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

