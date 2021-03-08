Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE SON opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

