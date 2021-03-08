Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.13 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

