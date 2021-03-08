Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $779.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $688.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $800.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.