Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

