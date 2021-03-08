Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $31,157,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 992.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 948.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $44.19 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

