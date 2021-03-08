Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Republic Bancorp worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.