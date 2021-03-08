Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

RHI stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

