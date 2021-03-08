Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $22,106,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $12,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 59,379.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 145,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.