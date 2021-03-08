Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

