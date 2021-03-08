Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSBC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,970 and have sold 9,350 shares valued at $105,648. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

