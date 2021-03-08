Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,823 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of ITT worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $87.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

