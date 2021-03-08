Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,654 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Central Pacific Financial worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 65.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

