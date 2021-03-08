Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 40,745 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

NYSE WGO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

