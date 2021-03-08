Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,137 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.