Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,278 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.