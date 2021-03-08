Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $10,131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,326,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

BERY stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

