Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,860 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

