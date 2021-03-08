Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 80,292 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,292 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNR. Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,359,068 shares of company stock valued at $58,473,997. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.