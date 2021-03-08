Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,754. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

