Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

