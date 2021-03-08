Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

