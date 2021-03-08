Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.59

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 2008870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

