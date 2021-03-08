Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.47 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $7,133.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

