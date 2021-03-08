Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £907.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

In other Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) news, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer bought 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

