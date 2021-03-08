Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.13. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

