Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $161.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $10,817,519 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

