Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.60

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 6468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.
BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
