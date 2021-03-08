Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.60

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 6468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

