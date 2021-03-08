Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,026,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 617,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

